Crackdown On Wall Chalking: 3 Cases Filed, 4 Arrested In ICT
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 09:12 PM
The district administration of Islamabad on Thursday launched a city-wide operation against wall chalking, registering three cases in key areas and making four arrests
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad on Thursday launched a city-wide operation against wall chalking, registering three cases in key areas and making four arrests.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the citizens to cooperate in maintaining the city’s cleanliness and order.
In a bid to curb the persistent issue of wall chalking, district administratiin teams have intensified efforts across the city. Three separate cases have been filed in areas including Kuri Road, Burma Town, and Tarlai, said the spokesman of ICT administration here. These locations have been identified as hotspots for illegal graffiti and unauthorized advertisements.
The crackdown led to the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in defacing public and private property.
The operation is part of a broader initiative to restore the city’s aesthetic appeal and prevent vandalism. Wall chalking, often used for political messaging or commercial advertising, has long been a concern for residents and authorities alike.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has appealed to citizens to play their part in keeping the city clean. Residents are encouraged to report incidents of wall chalking and cooperate with law enforcement to identify offenders.
The administration has emphasized that such actions not only damage public property but also contribute to visual pollution.
The recent measures highlight the administration’s commitment to addressing urban issues and improving the quality of life for residents. By taking strict action against offenders, officials aim to deter future violations and promote a sense of civic responsibility.
This operation follows repeated complaints from citizens about the spread of unauthorized graffiti in residential and commercial areas. The administration has assured that similar actions will continue in other parts of the city to ensure a cleaner and more organized urban environment.
Recent Stories
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region
UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025
EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..
Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister
Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arrested in ICT
Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Book Fair
Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member panel for 346th Senate session
Senate’s House Committee meets to outline agenda for 346th Session
Two killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh accident
XRANGE expands operations with new runway, advanced facilities, enhanced service ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Moldovan FM discuss bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arrested in ICT4 minutes ago
-
Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Book Fair4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member panel for 346th Senate session4 minutes ago
-
Senate’s House Committee meets to outline agenda for 346th Session4 minutes ago
-
Two killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh accident4 minutes ago
-
Deadline for third installment in Govt Hajj Scheme ends on Friday3 seconds ago
-
Railways to restore Shah Hussain Express from Feb 254 minutes ago
-
MoU signed to promote tourism5 seconds ago
-
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates second agricultural festival6 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 700kg poor quality ghee4 minutes ago
-
Steps taken to revive cultural activities at Nishtar Hall: CM’s aide4 minutes ago
-
Senate session likely to continue Till February 26: HBAC4 minutes ago