Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arrested in ICT

The district administration of Islamabad on Thursday launched a city-wide operation against wall chalking, registering three cases in key areas and making four arrests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad on Thursday launched a city-wide operation against wall chalking, registering three cases in key areas and making four arrests.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the citizens to cooperate in maintaining the city’s cleanliness and order.

In a bid to curb the persistent issue of wall chalking, district administratiin teams have intensified efforts across the city. Three separate cases have been filed in areas including Kuri Road, Burma Town, and Tarlai, said the spokesman of ICT administration here. These locations have been identified as hotspots for illegal graffiti and unauthorized advertisements.

The crackdown led to the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in defacing public and private property.

The operation is part of a broader initiative to restore the city’s aesthetic appeal and prevent vandalism. Wall chalking, often used for political messaging or commercial advertising, has long been a concern for residents and authorities alike.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has appealed to citizens to play their part in keeping the city clean. Residents are encouraged to report incidents of wall chalking and cooperate with law enforcement to identify offenders.

The administration has emphasized that such actions not only damage public property but also contribute to visual pollution.

The recent measures highlight the administration’s commitment to addressing urban issues and improving the quality of life for residents. By taking strict action against offenders, officials aim to deter future violations and promote a sense of civic responsibility.

This operation follows repeated complaints from citizens about the spread of unauthorized graffiti in residential and commercial areas. The administration has assured that similar actions will continue in other parts of the city to ensure a cleaner and more organized urban environment.