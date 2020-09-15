UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown On Wasa Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:45 PM

Crackdown on Wasa defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) decided to launch a crackdown on defaulters.

A spokesman for the agency said the authorities launched the campaign against defaulters and Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary himself would supervise the crackdown.

He said the crackdown would remain continue till the recovery of 100 per centdues from defaulters.

More Stories From Pakistan

