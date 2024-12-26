Crackdown On Wheelie Aerial Firing Under Way
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) In a proactive effort to ensure public safety during Christmas and New Year celebrations, Lahore Police have intensified their crackdown on individuals involved in one-wheeling and aerial firing.
According to the Lahore Police spokesman, 1963 individuals were arrested and 1726 cases were registered for one-wheeling in 2024.
The spokesman stated that during the year, 10,403 individuals were apprehended for illegal weapons possession, 194 for display of arms and 605 for aerial firing offenses.
Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana reaffirmed the police’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against lawbreakers, emphasizing the need to create a secure and peaceful society.
He directed ongoing, indiscriminate operations against one-wheelers, with checkpoints to be set up at one-wheeling hotspots areas.
He stressed the need to expedite the crackdown on those involved in illegal arms trade, weapon displays and social media promotion of weaponry or aerial firing. He also instructed law enforcement to target mechanics altering motorcycles for one-wheeling.
CCPO Lahore stated that One-wheeling, aerial firing and hooliganism will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He assured the public that strict actions would be taken against violators during New Year’s Eve, including those involved in kite flying.
He urged the citizens to adopt a law-abiding attitude and refrain from engaging in illegal activities.
