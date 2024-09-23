Crackdown Ordered Against Encroachments
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The local administration Monday announced a crackdown against encroachments and restoration of old infrastructures across the district.
The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by DC Wasim Hamid Sindhu. He announced making Nishtar Road a model road in the city and directed the municipal corporation to remove encroachments along the road in a couple of days.
The DC took a briefing from officers concerned on Nishtar Road to restore its beauty. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Mohammed Abu Bakar and Assistant Commissioner City, Abdul Sami Sheikh, gave suggestions about uplifting the road. Wasim Ahmad Sindhu directed the local administration to plant trees along the walls of Nishtar Hospital. Moreover, he ordered that other main streets and bazaars of the city including congested Gulghast, Mumataz Abad and Hussain Aghai bazaars be cleared of encroachments on a preferential basis.
