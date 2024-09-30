Crackdown ordered against encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The district administration on Monday decided to conduct a crackdown

against encroachments on main roads of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu stated this during a visit to Nishtar Road

and hospital with CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar.

He said Nishtar Road would be cleared from encroachments to facilitate people.

The road structure would be improved to make it a 'role model' through adopting measures

landscaping and tree-plantation, he added.