UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Ordered Against Fake Fertilizer Dealers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Crackdown ordered against fake fertilizer dealers

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Wark on Wednesday ordered the launch of crackdown against manufacturers of fake fertilizer and pesticides for improving the supply chain of fertilizer in markets.

He issued this directive while presiding over the task force committee meeting arranged here to review the performance of the agriculture and livestock departments.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said agriculture was the backbone of the country's economy and directed the departments concerned to resolve farmers' problems on a priority basis.

He asked fertilizer dealers to ensure Urea booking on time and install panaflexes carrying numbers of the control room with the complaint cell of the agriculture department.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner also instructed the police department to register FIRs of the complaints within 24 hours. The prosecution department should better pursue cases in courts, he added.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Market

Recent Stories

DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

3 hours ago
 S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

4 hours ago
 Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises ..

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises to 25

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.