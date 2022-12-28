Crackdown ordered against fake fertilizer dealers

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Wark on Wednesday ordered the launch of crackdown against manufacturers of fake fertilizer and pesticides for improving the supply chain of fertilizer in markets.

He issued this directive while presiding over the task force committee meeting arranged here to review the performance of the agriculture and livestock departments.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said agriculture was the backbone of the country's economy and directed the departments concerned to resolve farmers' problems on a priority basis.

He asked fertilizer dealers to ensure Urea booking on time and install panaflexes carrying numbers of the control room with the complaint cell of the agriculture department.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner also instructed the police department to register FIRs of the complaints within 24 hours. The prosecution department should better pursue cases in courts, he added.