Crackdown ordered against illegal petrol pumps

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood hold a meeting on Thursday and ordered to carry a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps involved in selling smuggled petrol and oil.

The meeting was attended by Muneeza Mujeed, Collector Customs, Deputy Commissioners of Multan, Vehari and Lodhran, CPO Multan and District Police Officers (DPO) from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran.

Collector Customs briefed the chair on legal framework with mode of action to be held against illegal petrol pumps operating across the division.

She further apprised that the teams comprising district administration, police and Civil Defence, Industries and Custom Department would carry out the subject campaign under custom laws.

Deputy Commissioners of the division shared their output experience about the planned operation.

CPO while participating in the discussion ensured to extent full cooperation and assistance to custom department and other relevant agencies.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed to achieve maximum targets over the task after putting up substantive effort by law enforcement personals.