Crackdown ordered against water thieves

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Arif Zia on Wednesday instructed officials to intensify on-going crackdown targeting water thieves and those selling fake pesticides.

Presiding over a joint meeting of district agriculture task force sub committee and agriculture advisory committee here, Arif Zia ordered registration of FIRs against water thieves.

He asked livestock department to intensify their awareness campaign and hold sessions at villages to inform cattle rearers on how to get higher production of good quality milk and meat.

He also ordered agriculture officials to guide cotton farmers to get higher production.

Assistant commissioners Ramiz Zafar and Ghulam Mustafa, deputy director agriculture Rana Maqsood Ahmad, additional director livestock Dr, Manzoor Ahmad Mangat, officials from irrigation, water management, police, food department and representatives of farmers, pesticidesand fertilizers dealers attended the meeting.