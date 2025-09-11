Crackdown Ordered Against Wheat Hoarders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 10:21 PM
On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the district administration has launched a crackdown against wheat hoarders
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025)
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman assigned a joint task to the Price Control and food Department during a meeting held under her chairmanship. The session was attended by ADCG Ghulam Mustafa, officials of the Price Control, Food Department, and Special Branch.
Dr. Salma Suleman said that as per government orders, declaration of wheat stocks has been made mandatory.
Legal action will be taken against those storing wheat illegally, while no action will be initiated against individuals or institutions declaring their stock voluntarily.
She directed flour mill owners, commission agents, and landowners to declare their wheat stocks without delay. The Deputy Commissioner added that strict measures will be ensured to stabilize wheat and flour prices, and every shop must prominently display the official price list.
