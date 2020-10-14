Crackdown orders issued to field force to control crime in South Punjab

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan on Wednesday said that crackdown orders had been issued to the field force to control crime in South Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan on Wednesday said that crackdown orders had been issued to the field force to control crime in South Punjab.

He was addressing police officers and various delegations of citizens on the occasion of his visit to Bahawalpur Range.

He said that a special operation was launched in all the districts this month which yielded positive results. He clarified that there was no concession for the police personnel who would involve in immorality and obstruction of justice.

The Additional IG South Punjab said the Punjab government had set up an Additional IG South Punjab office to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps which would benefit the police personnel along with the general public.

He said that he would make frequent visits to Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan ranges and would also conduct unannounced inspections of police stations while resolving public grievances on the spot.

Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal further said that police officers should go out in the field and increase public contact. He said that every young police officer was an ambassador of the department and all possible steps would be taken for his welfare.

The Additional IG South Punjab later called on RPO Zubair.