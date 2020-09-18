Crackdown started against quacks, fake drugs' sale

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Local district administration was set to launch crackdown against quacks, unregistered private clinics and sale of fake drugs at drugs stores across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi constituted different teams of inspectors to tighten noose around criminals doing notorious business in name of the sacred health profession.

On Friday, DC holds introductory meeting with newly appointed drug inspectors here.

CEO Health Dr Maria and EADA Asif Raza were also present on the occasion.

Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said sellers of expired or prohibited medicines were enemy of humanity. Medical stores running without required licenses would be sealed without any delay. He said that he himself would monitor action against quacks.

Dr Maria Mumtaz said cleaning the district from quacks were her mission and nobody given permission to play with lives of commoners in the name of treating their health.