Crackdown starts against 43 defaulters of revenue tax

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration on Friday conducted raids at 43 revenue tax defaulters during a comprehensive crackdown launched against defaulters.

In line with special directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar, alongwith teams of revenue, police launched the crackdown at Nawabpur and Ban Bosan circle.

The team raided the houses of 43 revenue tax defaulters out of which 12 defaulters paid their pending dues on the spot while 26 others escaped from their homes and switched off their cell phones.

The team also confiscated the mango field of a defaulter and gave it to a contractor for interim disposal.

On the other hand, the district administration has increased the number of teams for recovery of taxes from defaulters, however, the DC Ali Shahzad has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown without any discrimination in order to ensure 100 percent recovery target.