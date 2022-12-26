Crackdown to be initiated against aerial firing in Quetta: SHO Mitha

(@FahadShabbir)

SHO Civil Line Quetta Mitha Khan said, on the special directives of IGP Balochistan, DIG Quetta, and SSP, crackdown would be launched against those involved in the aerial firing.

He expressed these views while talking to media here. He said that in this regard special announcements would also be made in mosques to prevent aerial firing.

Special teams have also been formed to control aerial firing in the area even at night.

He urged that citizens should not adopt such games for entertainment which might cause harm to the public, and parents should keep an eye on their children's activities and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

He urged the people to inform police via the 15 helpline about those involved in the aerial firing.