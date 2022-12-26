UrduPoint.com

Crackdown To Be Initiated Against Aerial Firing In Quetta: SHO Mitha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Crackdown to be initiated against aerial firing in Quetta: SHO Mitha

SHO Civil Line Quetta Mitha Khan said, on the special directives of IGP Balochistan, DIG Quetta, and SSP, crackdown would be launched against those involved in the aerial firing.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :SHO Civil Line Quetta Mitha Khan said, on the special directives of IGP Balochistan, DIG Quetta, and SSP, crackdown would be launched against those involved in the aerial firing.

He expressed these views while talking to media here. He said that in this regard special announcements would also be made in mosques to prevent aerial firing.

Special teams have also been formed to control aerial firing in the area even at night.

He urged that citizens should not adopt such games for entertainment which might cause harm to the public, and parents should keep an eye on their children's activities and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

He urged the people to inform police via the 15 helpline about those involved in the aerial firing.

Related Topics

Firing Balochistan Quetta Police Media

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah approves emirate&#039;s general b ..

Ruler of Sharjah approves emirate&#039;s general budget for 2023 at AED32.2 bill ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Monday

13 minutes ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council warns against cyber atta ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council warns against cyber attacks during New Year celebratio ..

13 minutes ago
 HESCO cuts off defaulting ,illegal connections

HESCO cuts off defaulting ,illegal connections

2 minutes ago
 Taliban women staff ban 'gravely' curbs NGO aid: F ..

Taliban women staff ban 'gravely' curbs NGO aid: France

2 minutes ago
 Minsk City Court Sentences Retired Swimmer Herasim ..

Minsk City Court Sentences Retired Swimmer Herasimenia to 12-Year Imprisonment i ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.