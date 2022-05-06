UrduPoint.com

Crackdown To Be Kicked Off Against Immoral Videos On Social Media: Sana Ullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 04:25 PM

Crackdown to be kicked off against immoral videos on social media: Sana Ullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said the government has decided to start a crackdown against the elements maligning the people through immoral videos on social media

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said the government has decided to start a crackdown against the elements maligning the people through immoral videos on social media.

Those spreading such unethical material on the social media would be nabbed, he said in a statement issued here.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also directed not to tolerate such material. The social media would not be allowed to be used for mudslinging on others, he added.

He said such incidents would be curbed in which such material was used for black mailing. Those involved in criminal activities would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

He said the FIA and other concerned departments have been instructed to take action against such immoral and unethical videos.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Social Media Federal Investigation Agency Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Footballs exports witness 40.33 pc increase

Footballs exports witness 40.33 pc increase

5 minutes ago
 Borrell Says EU Envoys Have Time Until End of Week ..

Borrell Says EU Envoys Have Time Until End of Week to Agree on Embargo on Russia ..

5 minutes ago
 Seafood exports increase by 2.04pc in 3 quarters

Seafood exports increase by 2.04pc in 3 quarters

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin Declines to Comment on Belarusian Court De ..

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Belarusian Court Decision on Russian Citizen Sape ..

5 minutes ago
 Redrawing electoral maps conspiracy to disempower ..

Redrawing electoral maps conspiracy to disempower Muslim majority in IIOJK: Wani ..

27 minutes ago
 PDMA launches relief operation in quake-hit areas ..

PDMA launches relief operation in quake-hit areas of Balochistan

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.