Crackdown to continue against hoarders: PTI leader

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and Bait-ul-Maal Sindh Chief Hunaid Lakhani Monday said that crackdown would continue against hoarders, artificial crisis and strict action would be taken against those who plunder the pockets of the people.

In a statement issued here from the Hunaid Lakhani Secretariat, Hunaid Lakhani said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was monitoring all the issues to end inflation and provide relief to the poor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much aware of the poor people. He will not leave the financially weak class alone, he added.

PTI leader said that some people do not want Pakistan to develop and peace to prevail in the country.

He said that the Federal government was facing various challenges in which the biggest challenge at recent time was inflation. The recent rise in prices has been artificially created by hoarders who want to disrupt the functioning of the State in any way, these were the elements that sit in the opposition and want to blackmail the government.

Chief Bait-ul-Maal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a stand against all such elements that increase food prices arbitrarily.