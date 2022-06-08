Crackdown: Urea fertilizer recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) -:The district administration Wednesday recovered 631 bags of Urea fertilizer during a crackdown on hoarders in the district.

According to a spokesperson here, Assistant Commissioner Kasur, Aurangzeb Sidhu Azeem, along with his team conducted raids in Khudian Khas and Rajuwaal area, and recovered 600 urea fertilizer bags from a private warehouse.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Pattoki, Umar Sarwar conducted raid in Mecca colony and recovered 31 bags of Urea.

Seized fertilizer bags would be sold at government rates at sale points fixed by the department of Agriculture, the spokesperson added.