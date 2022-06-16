Crackdown: Urea fertilizer recovered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration on Thursday recovered 150 bags of urea fertilizer during a crackdown on hoarders in the district.

According to a spokesperson here, Assistant Commissioner Pattoki, Muhammad Amir Butt, along with his team conducted raids in two shops and recovered 150 urea fertilizer bags.

Seized fertilizer bags would be sold at government rate of Rs 1850 per bag at sale points fixed by the department of Agriculture, the spokesperson added.