Crackdown:11 booked for gas decanting

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Civil Defence department booked 11 shopkeepers accused of illegal gas refilling and sealed several shops.

According to spokesperson here on Wednesday, the civil defence team along with district administration and police,conducted raids in various areas including Allabad,Kangan pur road,Maula pur road,Babar Khai and sealed several illegal LPG (liquified petroleum gas) refilling points,besides seizing the equipment.

Police registered cases.