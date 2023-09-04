Crackdown:15kg charas recovered,12 arrested

KASUR, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :A-division police launched a crackdown on alleged criminals across the district and arrested 12 people as well as recovered 15-kg charas from them here on Monday.

The raiding team under the supervision of SHO Iftikhar Ahmed Joyea arrested Muhammad Imran ,Naveed ,Muhammad Shehzad,Babar,Shahid, Awaiz, Akram,Sarwar,Nawaz Din,Faisal, Asiya bibi and Ghulam Fareed.

Further investigation was underway.