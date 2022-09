SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Urban area police arrested two drug pushers and recovered 17.5kg drugs from their possession.

Police said that Station house officer (SHO) Nadeem Aazer checked a suspected vehicle and recovered 2.5 kg opium and15kg hashish from Malik Raqeeb and Muraad khan.

Police arrested both accused and started investigation.