Crackdown:30 underage drivers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha, (DPO),Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Wednesday said the during the ongoing crackdown against underage drivers,30 drivers were arrested during the last four days.

He said traffic system in the city would be improved. Talking to APP here, he said the campaign was launched to ensure safety of young drivers, besides avoiding traffic jams.

He said no leniency would be meted out to any violator.