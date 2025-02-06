Open Menu

Crackdown:5 Kite Sellers Held,93 Kites Recovered

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Sargodha police arrested five kite sellers and recovered more than 93 kites during an ongoing crackdown.

Police said on Thursday that the teams of different police stations raided localities under their jurisdiction and held five accused-- Muhammad Saleem, Ahmed Hussain, Shafqat , Rasheed and Umer,besides recovering 93 kites from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against them.

