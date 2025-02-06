Crackdown:5 Kite Sellers Held,93 Kites Recovered
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Sargodha police arrested five kite sellers and recovered more than 93 kites during an ongoing crackdown.
Police said on Thursday that the teams of different police stations raided localities under their jurisdiction and held five accused-- Muhammad Saleem, Ahmed Hussain, Shafqat , Rasheed and Umer,besides recovering 93 kites from their possession.
Separate cases were registered against them.
Recent Stories
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day
UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..
Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025
Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..
226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations
Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man gunned down by rival1 minute ago
-
Chief of Defence Staff, Maldives calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza1 minute ago
-
Crackdown:5 kite sellers held,93 kites recovered1 minute ago
-
Six profiteers held:21 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested21 minutes ago
-
ITP crackdown on illegal parking at Faizabad21 minutes ago
-
Two killed in firing near Motorway21 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 148 kg drugs in three operations21 minutes ago
-
Two cops martyred, six injured in Alarmed attack on checkpost41 minutes ago
-
Railways install 17,810 meters on residential units41 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in murder case41 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign continues on 4th consecutive day successfully across AJK51 minutes ago