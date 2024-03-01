Crackdown:four arrested,300 kites recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Sargodha police arrested four kite sellers and recovered more than 300 kites here during the ongoing crackdown in the District.

Police said on Friday that the teams of different police stations raided at various localities and held four accused -- Muhammad Usman, Ramzan, Tahir and Waheed.

Further investigation was underway.