Crackdown:Rs200,000 Fine Impose On Smoke-emitting Public Transport

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Crackdown:Rs200,000 fine impose on smoke-emitting public transport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat conducted crackdown against smoke-emitting public transport on the instructions of Secretary Transport Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot.

The secretary along with environment protection department inspected smoke of buses, wagons and loaders at the lorry station with devices and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on smoke-emitting vehicles.

Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat said that vehicles causing environmental pollution will not be allowed on the road.

He said that the drivers and owners should get their vehicles' engines serviced, avoid overloading and use quality diesel, oil and change the engine oil and filter at regular intervals which will not only prevent these vehicles from emitting smoke but will also save fuel consumption.

