Cracker Attack Kills One In Liaqutabad Commercial Area

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:28 PM

Cracker attack kills one in Liaqutabad commercial area

A cracker hurled on people busy in their businesses at Liaquatabad No. 10, a major commercial hub in district central, left dead one and five injured here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A cracker hurled on people busy in their businesses at Liaquatabad No. 10, a major commercial hub in district central, left dead one and five injured here on Friday.

According to area police attackers, the actual motive is yet to be ascertained but it was definitely to cause fear in the area.

It was also mentioned that the actual site of incident was only a few furlongs away from a school where people had gathered to collect support under the Federal government's Ehsaas Cash Relief Program.

