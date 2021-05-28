UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cracks Appear In PML-N Over Party Leadership: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 35 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:56 AM

Cracks appear in PML-N over party leadership: Sources

Maryam Nawaz has denied “two groups” in the party, saying that she is standing by her uncle  Shehbaz Sharif and with her father Nawaz Sharif.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) The PML-N leadership was facing gaps as separate groups in the party took place which were backing opposing stances regarding the matters regarding leadership and other political issues, the Sources said on Friday.

The Sources said that a group was being led by Maryam Nawaz and wanted her to go ahead with her father’s narrative.

Another group, according to the sources, backed Shahbaz's stance of reconciliation, urging it develop connections with the PPP and the powers that be, to win the general elections 2023.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz when contacted said that there were no such “groups” within the party, pointing out that she stood by her uncle, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif as well as her father, Nawaz Sharif.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Police receives delegation from Internal Aff ..

16 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

35 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC ..

45 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours ..

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.