Cracks appear in PML-N over party leadership: Sources

Maryam Nawaz has denied “two groups” in the party, saying that she is standing by her uncle Shehbaz Sharif and with her father Nawaz Sharif.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) The PML-N leadership was facing gaps as separate groups in the party took place which were backing opposing stances regarding the matters regarding leadership and other political issues, the Sources said on Friday.

The Sources said that a group was being led by Maryam Nawaz and wanted her to go ahead with her father’s narrative.

Another group, according to the sources, backed Shahbaz's stance of reconciliation, urging it develop connections with the PPP and the powers that be, to win the general elections 2023.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz when contacted said that there were no such “groups” within the party, pointing out that she stood by her uncle, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif as well as her father, Nawaz Sharif.

