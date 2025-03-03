Cracks down against Profiteers, 07 traders fined

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, the Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars have conducted operations against profiteers in various areas, including Nawabshah, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, and Daur.

The Revenue officers visited different shops to inspect the prices of essential commodities. During the inspections, seven shopkeepers found guilty of overpricing were fined a total of Rs. 4,500 while the amount of fine was recovered on the spot.

The authorities have warned that profiteering will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

