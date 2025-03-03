Open Menu

Cracks Down Against Profiteers, 07 Traders Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Cracks down against Profiteers, 07 traders fined

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, the Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars have conducted operations against profiteers in various areas, including Nawabshah, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, and Daur.

The Revenue officers visited different shops to inspect the prices of essential commodities. During the inspections, seven shopkeepers found guilty of overpricing were fined a total of Rs. 4,500 while the amount of fine was recovered on the spot.

The authorities have warned that profiteering will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha F ..

Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Shei ..

Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram

19 minutes ago
 Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” ..

Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal

47 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Sch ..

Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to sca ..

1 hour ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Cror ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case

1 hour ago
 Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

1 hour ago
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

2 hours ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

3 hours ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan