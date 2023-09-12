Cracks down on electricity theft continues, cases registered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration, in a joint operation with WAPDA officials on Tuesday, disconnected dozens of illegal electricity connections (kunda mafia) and registered FIRs against those involved.

Upon the directives of Shah Fahd, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, a crackdown operation is currently underway against electricity theft and the Kunda mafia in the provincial capital.

� The district administration has launched a joint operation in coordination with WAPDA authorities in areas including Tehkal, Phando, Jameel Chowk, and Kakshal to curb electricity theft.

Several FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves as part of this operation, and legal action will be taken against the cable mafia.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahd, emphasized that, under the supervision of the district administration and in collaboration with WAPDA authorities, the operation to combat electricity theft is ongoing in Peshawar.

He also stated that stringent actions will be taken against individuals engaged in criminal activities during the operation, and the operation will be extended to other areas of the provincial capital until electricity theft is completely eradicated.