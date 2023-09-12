Open Menu

Cracks Down On Electricity Theft Continues, Cases Registered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Cracks down on electricity theft continues, cases registered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration, in a joint operation with WAPDA officials on Tuesday, disconnected dozens of illegal electricity connections (kunda mafia) and registered FIRs against those involved.

Upon the directives of Shah Fahd, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, a crackdown operation is currently underway against electricity theft and the Kunda mafia in the provincial capital.

� The district administration has launched a joint operation in coordination with WAPDA authorities in areas including Tehkal, Phando, Jameel Chowk, and Kakshal to curb electricity theft.

Several FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves as part of this operation, and legal action will be taken against the cable mafia.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahd, emphasized that, under the supervision of the district administration and in collaboration with WAPDA authorities, the operation to combat electricity theft is ongoing in Peshawar.

He also stated that stringent actions will be taken against individuals engaged in criminal activities during the operation, and the operation will be extended to other areas of the provincial capital until electricity theft is completely eradicated.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity WAPDA Criminals

Recent Stories

Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road ..

Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road Summit

18 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

18 minutes ago
 SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with ..

SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with taxi companies

33 minutes ago
 Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment af ..

Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment after devastating loss to India ..

3 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea agains ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri La ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

5 hours ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

5 hours ago
 Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

6 hours ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan