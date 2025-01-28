Cracks Down On Human Trafficking: FIA Dismisses 13 Officials, Arrests Key Suspects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) In a decisive move against human trafficking, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has dismissed 13 officials and arrested multiple suspects involved in visa fraud and illegal immigration schemes.
The crackdown follows directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasizing accountability and reform within the agency.
Director General FIA Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir conducted hearings in an orderly room, resulting in the dismissal of one inspector, two sub-inspectors, two head constables and eight constables stationed at Faisalabad Airport. Additionally, the promotions of three constables were with held. These actions stem from the 2024 Greece boat tragedy, which exposed lapses in immigration control.
“The FIA has no place for officials guilty of negligence and corruption,” stated DG FIA Jahangir, reiterating a zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking.
In related operations, FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Islamabad arrested Zohaib Ali, a suspect accused of defrauding citizens by promising overseas employment and religious travel.
He allegedly extorted over 1.2 million rupees from victims before disappearing. Authorities have launched a full investigation into his activities.
Further arrests were made in Kamoke, where two suspects, Imran Haider and Farrukh Mushtaq, were apprehended for scamming citizens with false promises of immigration to Canada. They had collected 900,000 rupees before vanishing.
Director Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar confirmed that the crackdown on human trafficking networks is intensifying, with FIA teams actively assisting victims and pursuing offenders. “Those playing with innocent lives will be brought to justice,” he declared.
Pakistan has faced increasing scrutiny over human trafficking, particularly after high-profile tragedies involving migrant smuggling. Authorities vow to eradicate such networks through strict enforcement and international cooperation.
