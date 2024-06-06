Open Menu

Cracks Down On Illegal Plastic Bags Started In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A crackdown launched across Punjab on Thursday against the illegal manufacture, delivery and sale of plastic bags.

According to a private news channel, eco-friendly bags were being distributed among the citizens by the government.

According to the spokesperson of the environment department, the purpose of distribution of eco-friendly bags is to discourage the use of plastic bags.

The shopkeepers are also being made aware of the harmful effects of plastic bags and the law, he said.

Fines are being imposed on those who violate the law, cloth bags are also being distributed among the carters and shopkeepers, he further said.

