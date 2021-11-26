Cracks in PML-N getting deeper

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the cracks in the rank and file of PML-N are deepening with each passing day.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he alleged that Shahbaz Sharif was a leader of the corrupt mafia, and his niece's social media cell had badly humiliated the PML-N.

He further said that corrupt elements would keep crying even after general elections 2023.