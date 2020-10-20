UrduPoint.com
Cracks May Appear In PML-N, PPP Due To Conflict Of Interests: Shafqat Mehmood

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Cracks may appear in PML-N, PPP due to conflict of interests: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Monday said that cracks may appear both in PML-N and PPP due to difference of opinions and conflict of interests among their leaders and workers.

The disassociation of Bilawal Bhutto from the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and minus Marryam gathering of PML-N workers at Bilawal House were the signs of centrifugal tendencies among workers of major political parties of PDM, he said during talk show programme of a private news channel.

The minister said both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Marryam Nawaz have set new tradition first ever in the political history of the country by following a path of maligning the national institutions, merely to hide their corrupt political track record.

He said that it was very painful to make allegations against armed forces of the country during fragile geo-strategic environment, which would benefit no other than the enemies of the country.

Shafqat Mehmood said that after one year's silence, Marryam Nawaz suddenly started targeting the armed forces, following her party's failure in getting National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

About the arrest and release of Capt (R) Safdar, the minister said he was arrested under clause 3 and clause 8 of the Quaid Mausoleum Sanctity Act 1971 by the provincial police on violation of the written agreement. Any citizen has the right to lodge FIR, he added.

