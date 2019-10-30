Craft Bazaar to be held on Nov 9 at NISTE

A "Craft Bazar" would be held here at National Institute of Science and Technical Education (NISTE) on November 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A "Craft Bazar" would be held here at National Institute of Science and Technical education (NISTE) on November 9.

The Hangout presents this venture in collaboration with NISTE where Craftswomen will present their talent and art work. Space will be provided to the women artisans to display their artwork at bazaar.

An exotic craft bazaar with score of tastefully decorated pavilions offering a variety of knick-knacks, antiques, craft items and cultural materials will be set up.

The craft is changing lives around country and has become a source of livelihood for many. "The remote areas of our country are flooded with highly skilled people, but their work remains unacknowledged.

A traditional food court will also be set up at the premises of the craft bazaar.