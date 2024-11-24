Crafts, Cultural Performances Enthral Visitors In 'Sindh Craft Festival'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The three-day Sindh Craft Festival on Sunday ended highlighting the ancient, historical and exquisite culture of the Sindh province here at Port Grand.
The festival was organized by the Sindh Culture Department, started from November 22 and concluded on November 24, by putting shed on the colours of Sindhi crafts and culture.
A large number of people and families visited the festival.
They also rushed to stalls . UAE's stall among others was the center of attention of the citizens.
The visitors also enjoyed the fascinating performance of the famous singers of Sindh including Mumtaz Molai.
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and other ministers visited the three-day festival.
