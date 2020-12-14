CRBC feasibility to be completed within nine months: Pervez Khattak

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Defence and Chairman steering committee on CRBC (China Road and Bridge Corporation) Pervez Khan Khattak on Monday directed Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to complete feasibility of Chasma Right Bank Canal Project (CRBC) within Nine months

Chairing the first meeting of the Steering Committee on CRBC at the Parliament house, Khattak said this project would be directly beneficial for irrigating 2,60,000 acres of barren land in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and this project should be treated as special project.

This project was vital for agricultural development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, he said.

He said the project had already been delayed considerably and no delay in this regard would be tolerated.

The constitution of the steering committee was approved by Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser to review progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related Projects in KP.

The Defence Minister was also perturbed over the absence of Secretary Planning and Water Resources in the meeting and directed to convey the officers concerned to appear before the Forum.

However, the Defence Minister was informed that Secretary Planning's was not feeling well and would participate via video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment Mohammad Shahzad Arbab said official bottlenecks would not be tolerated as the project had already taken a lot of time to get its feasibility approved.

He also sought monthly progress report about time line of the projects.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said this project should be treated as special project and feasibility should be prepared at the earliest to start it by the next year.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Chairman CPEC standing Committee Shair Ali Arbab, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shazad Minister for Finance KP Taimur Saleem Jhagra, MNA Yaqoob Sheikh, Additional Chief Secretary KP and other Senior officers of Federal and Provincial departments, WAPDA, Irrigation and Finance also attended the meeting .