CRBC Project Key To Agricultural Growth In KP: Saif
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 06:23 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday welcomed the temporary end of political disagreement between two major parties over canal projects, emphasizing the need to avoid politicizing issues of national interest.
In a statement issued here, Saif stressed the importance of safeguarding the rights and interests of smaller provinces, especially in matters related to water and irrigation.
He called for caution in linking KP’s Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal (CRBC) project with new canal schemes in the Council of Common Interests (CCI), reminding that the CCI had already approved the CRBC project back in 1991.
He noted that under the same decision, similar canal projects had been implemented in the other three provinces.
Expressing disappointment over delays, he said the CRBC project in KP had yet to be executed, despite the province’s assurance to provide 35 percent of the required funding.
Saif firmly opposed any attempts to politicize or dispute the CRBC project in the context of new irrigation plans.
Highlighting the significance of the initiative, he said the CRBC project had the potential to transform vast barren lands in southern KP into fertile agricultural zones, which would greatly enhance the province’s agricultural productivity and benefit local communities.
