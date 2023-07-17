CRBC to be made functional within few days: Commissioner

The repair work of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) would be completed which was damaged with the last year's devastating floods in the area and the water would be released into it within few days to provide irrigation water to local growers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):The repair work of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) would be completed which was damaged with the last year's devastating floods in the area and the water would be released into it within few days to provide irrigation water to local growers.

This was stated by Commissioner Dera Zafarul Islam while presiding over a meeting held in his office to review the progress over CRBC repair work. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad, Chief Engineer WAPDA Gohar Zaman Bhabha, AC Paroa Karamat Ullah, President of Agriculture Council Haji Abdul Rasheed Dhap and Acting SE Irrigation Ghulam Rasool Burki and XEN Irrigation Salman Daood.

The commissioner said this canal was playing a major role in regional agriculture for ensuring food self-sufficiency. Besides, the local landlords also become prosperous and a hefty amount was being submitted in national exchequer annually in the form of taxes.

Earlier, Gohar Zaman Bhabha gave a detailed briefing to the commissioner regarding CRBC Canal.

President of Agriculture Council Haji Abdul Rasheed Dhap said that due to lack of cleaning of drains, the CRBC Canal and crops were destroyed during last year's floods.

He stressed upon the need that the drains must be cleaned obstructions in that drains must be removed.

On this occasion, Commissioner Dera Zafarul Islam directed the authorities concerned to complete the repair work within a few days.

He directed that the construction work beyond the Juma Head should also be completed within two to four days so that the local landowners could get benefit from the water of Gomal Zam Dam temporarily.

The commissioner said the CRBC was playing a key role in the prosperity of the landowners of the region besides provision of agricultural commodities in the country.