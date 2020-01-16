UrduPoint.com
CRBC To Increase Agricultural Yield : Chief Minister KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:51 PM

CRBC to increase agricultural yield : Chief Minister KP

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the completion of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) project, under CPEC, with the cost Rs.120 billion will boost the agricultural production in southern districts of the province making them self sufficient

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the completion of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) project, under CPEC, with the cost Rs.120 billion will boost the agricultural production in southern districts of the province making them self sufficient.During his visit to Dera Ismail Khan, on Thursday ,the CM announced various development initiatives including giving the status of tehsil to Paniala, starting construction work for Gomal University campus Pharpur, initiating civil work on Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan and speedy completion of other developmental projects in the district.He said that PTI government is focusing on developmental works throughout the province adding that the so called national leaders from D.

Khan brought zero development to the southern districts . Similarly 380 Km long Peshawar to D.I.Khan Expressway will usher an era of development in the southern districts.He made it clear that all developmental projects belonging to the present provincial government will be completed during the current tenure adding that sustainable development of newly merged tribal districts is the top priority of provincial government.

Special focus is being given to backward districts of the province including NMDs. Our government is taking concrete steps to resolve the issues and problems of southern districts.

