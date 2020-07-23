UrduPoint.com
'CRC Regional Office To Be Set Up In Lahore'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:42 AM

Corporate Restructuring Company (CRC) Chief Executive Laqa Sarwar on Wednesday said that regional office of CRC would be set up in Lahore to further expedite the revival of sick units belonging to Faisalabad and upcountry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):Corporate Restructuring Company (CRC) Chief Executive Laqa Sarwar on Wednesday said that regional office of CRC would be set up in Lahore to further expedite the revival of sick units belonging to Faisalabad and upcountry.

He was addressing a zoom meeting with the owners of sick units in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). The meeting was attended by President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam Khan and Javaid Akhtar Director Banking Policy and Regulation State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in addition to the owners of the sick units.

He said the CRC had its own board and was already making strenuous efforts for the revival of sick units. He paid a patient hearing to the problems of sick units and asked their owners to immediately provide their bank related requirements so that a mutually acceptable revival plan could be chalked out. He assured that he would personally visit Faisalabad.

Earlier President FCCI Rana Sikandar particularly thanked Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Raza Baqir for making serious efforts to resolve the problems being confronted by business community of Faisalabad.

He said that there were approximately 40 sick units. Out of these, three were demanding only rescheduling while the remaining may have a need to write off the loans. He made it clear that all these businessmen were patriotic Pakistanis but their units became sick due to the circumstances beyond their control. "Hence, they deserve sympathetic consideration as they are not willful defaulters," he added.

He further said that immediate revival of these units would help Pakistan enhance its exports to the tune of 1.5 billion Dollars in addition to creating thousands of job opportunities.

It was decided in the meeting that Chenab Textile General Manager Sadaqat Hussain would remain in touch with Laqa Sarwar for the organization of the next meeting of CRC.

