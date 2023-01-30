UrduPoint.com

Creating A Framework For Curriculum Development : Inclusion Of Heritage Topics In Sindh Is An Important Development. Sindh Education And Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah has said that Sindh has set many examples in the country regarding the preparation of the curriculum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah has said that Sindh has set many examples in the country regarding the preparation of the curriculum.

He said this on Monday while addressing a function after a workshop organized on "Framework on Heritage Themes in Primary, middle and Secondary Classes" in collaboration with Sindh Government, UNESCO and Italian Agency for Development Corporation Islamabad, said a statement.

Consul General of Italy Danilo Giurdanella, UNESCO Representative Youssef Filali-Meknassi, Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Leghari, and others participated in this event.

Syed Sardar Shah observed that our children must know about the society they are part of, adding that creating a framework in Sindh regarding curriculum preparation and inclusion of historical heritage topics is an important development.

Sindh has set many examples in the country regarding curriculum preparation, he added saying that curriculum preparation is not a one-day affair and efforts will continue to improve the curriculum based on experiences and suggestions.

Sardar Shah said that our history and heritage have great values and we should be proud of it.

The provincial minister said that according to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) IV, work is to be done for the development of education till the year 2030.

He said that the biggest challenge at the moment is the rain-affected schools, efforts are being made to restore the learning process in tent classes.

