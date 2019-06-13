UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Creating Awareness About Celiac Diseases Social Responsibility: Shafqat Mahmood

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:52 PM

Creating awareness about celiac diseases social responsibility: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that creating awareness about celiac diseases was their social responsibility, which would benefit more people in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that creating awareness about celiac diseases was their social responsibility, which would benefit more people in the country.

Addressing the participants of one-day seminar on "Prevention of Celiac Diseases and our Social Responsibilities" organized by National Council of Social Welfare at National Institute of Special Education, the minister said, "he was himself facing wheat use allergy".

He said that he liked "tandoor roti" from childhood, adding that after sometime, he felt pain and swelling due to which tests were conducted. He said that a disease was diagnosed about which he heard for the first time. The minister said that he was restrained from using wheat roti (bread).

He said that due to this disease a person has to go through number of tests. Due to this disease, a person could not use wheat bread or other wheat products.

He said patients suffering from this disease face a number of problems and they had no option but to bear it and the only remedy for this disease was to take preventive measures.

The minister said people get awareness and information about the disease from seminars like this.

He said awareness was very essential to prevent the onset of this disease.

Shafqat Mahmood lauded the efforts of National Council of Social Welfare for organizing the seminar on an important issue and urged experts to lead efforts to spread information about this health hazard.

In her speech, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram said such awareness programmes helped people to change their behaviour and lifestyle that fosters healthy environment.

She said the government was providing health facilities to poor segment of society.

Chairman National Council of Social Welfare, Dr Nadeem Shafiq, said that very few people had knowledge about the celiac diseases in the country. He said that special food needed to be prepared for the people facing wheat allergy.

Earlier, prominent health experts including Dr Shahid Parvaiz Ansari, Dr Shaista Habibullah, Dr Mazher Abbas Rizvi, Dr Saim Ali Somroo and Dr Laila Khan delivered lectures and highlighted various aspects of the celiac diseases.

They said the people with wheat allergy had an abnormal immune system response to at least one of the proteins that exist in wheat. Exposure to wheat could lead to breathing difficulties, nausea, bloated stomach and an inability to focus.

Related Topics

Poor Education Lead From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

38 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

48 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt determines to bringing record changes in ..

1 hour ago

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.