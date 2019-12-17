Creating job opportunities for Youth priority of govt : Muhammad Atif Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said that creating job opportunities for youth and skilled persons remained a top priority for Imran Khan's government as "we are highly focused in this area to empower them economically".

Talking to ptv news channel, Minister said it was the main objective of the prime minister Imran Khan to launch projects for youth development and empowerment.

He hailed that 'Startup Pakistan' was a flagship initiative of Kamyab Jawan Program by the PTI-led government which envisioned to create jobs and economic activity in an inclusive, scalable, and sustainable way.

Atif Khan said the youth, being the asset of the country, would be fully facilitated to start their business.

He expressed full confidence that this program would prove to be a complete success story of youth.

He further explained that startup Pakistan programme would provide support to all universities and vocational training centers in developing capacity in incubation services which will offer students to start their own business.