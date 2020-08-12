Creation of Pakistan blessing of Allah Almighty: Pardesi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Creation of Pakistan is a blessing of Almighty Allah for the Muslims of Sub-continent, said Abdul Majeed Pardesi, who was 23 years old when Pakistan came into being.

Pardesi was born in 1924 at Namoliyan village of District Hushyarpur East Punjab and migrated to Pakistan and settled in Gujranwala's tehsil Nowshera Virkan.

In an exclusive talk with APP, reminiscing some incidents of partition, he said: "I used to go to a school by foot situated at nearby village for education." During his teenage years, he said independence movement was gaining momentum and the young Muslims inspired by the charismatic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were getting united for the independence.

He said Muslims of the sub-continent believed in the leadership of Jinnah and regarded him a true leader.

Narrating an incident, he said that during a Muslim League's public gathering in year probably 1944 in Jalandhar, Quaid-e-Azam had to address where a huge number of youth including myself after becoming a part of the Independence movement gathered. During the speech when Quaid-e-Azam said: "I will tell you everything true" an elderly man aged around 80 and looked illiterate started clapping. One of his fellow participant asked what did he understand as Jinnah was delivering a speech in English, the elderly man replied, "Though, I am not able to understand the language and words of Jinnah but I believe, whatever he would say will be true".

Abdul Majeed recalled the time when Muslims were motivating the people around them to join Muslim League under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah for a success in independence movement. He said everyone, at that time, was used to say 'Muslim Hai to Muslim League Mein Aa' (If you are a Muslim then join Muslim League).

He said British rulers, Hindu leaders of the sub-continent had never been in favour of a separate homeland for Muslims with the name of Pakistan.

It was commitment, dedication and hard work of Muslim League led by Quaid-e-Azam, other leaders and devotion of the youth which resulted in creation of Pakistan.

He got emotional while saying that hundreds of thousands of Muslims including young men and women and children laid down their lives to get a separate piece of land as he witnessed bloodshed when he with his family was on way to Pakistan.

Pardesi said that youth was a prime target of Sikh and Hindu extremists and they were killing the Muslims mercilessly.

Abdul Majeed said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had dedication with his objective and he was truly sincere for the Muslims for getting a separate homeland. He told that he saw emotions and tears in the eyes of Quaid-e-Azam while delivering speech in public gatherings.

He said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Almighty Allah and islam as a popular slogan of independent movement was 'Pakistan ka Matlab kya, La illaha Illallah'.

Those Muslim leaders who were critic of Pakistan's creation and not migrated to Pakistan, would have seen now what treatment was being given to them in India. Muslims living in India are being targeted and they are not allowed religious independence and most of them leading a miserable life.

Recalling the atrocities of Sikh and Hindu extremists, Abdul Majeed said it was an evening of August 8, 1947, when he was about to sleep on the rooftop of his house when he suddenly heard some noises of men, women and children from a nearby village of Rajpoot tribe, soon he saw flames of fire from that village.

Such an atmosphere of fear and panic was created that no one tried to go there to see what happened there, however after spending the night some of the young people went there to see what happened the last night. When we reached, there was a horrible scene that the entire village and the people living in it were burnt alive and some succumbed to burn injuries and nobody was left alive. We came to know that some Sikhs came there and put on fire the entire village by sprinkling petrol.

He said that it was very unfortunate that today's generation and ruling elite had put behind the ideology of Pakistan's creation and they had also forgotten the sacrifices of lives rendered for making Pakistan.

On a question, Pardesi said that he took pride to be called a 'Muhajir' (migrant) as he had migrated to his new land Pakistan under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and today it had becomemost powerful Islamic country, however there was a need to keep alive the spiritthat was found during Pakistan movement to take the country forward.