Creation of Pakistan great kindness of Jinnah on Muslims: Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai

Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai has said Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a towering personality of 20th century who made great kindness on Muslims and minorities of South Asia after creating a separate and sovereign state for them in the shape of Pakistan

He expressed these views while addressing a function in connection with144th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Manchester England, said a press release issued here.

PTI North West Organization has arranged a significant event attended by large number of Pakistani community including Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests Syed Ishtaiq Urmar, MPA Engr Fahim Khan, PTI Leaders Amir Chishti, Dr Iqbal Waseem, Adnan, Shamus, Shoaib and cut the anniversary cake.

The Information Minister said Quaid-e-Azam's vision about creation of Pakistan stands vindicated today after India had crossed all limits of brutalities and oppression against innocent Kashmiris and minorities. He said India's secular face has been exposed before world.

He said Pakistan was a great gift of Allah Almighty and needed to work hard for its progress and prosperity. The wrong policies and incompetence of the past rulers had created gap between rich and poor in our country due to rampage of corruption, loot and plunders in the past regimes, he maintained.

The PTI government after coming into power, had focused on revival of economy, elimination of corruption and strengthening of institutions in the country.

Owing to prudent policies of the government, he said, Pakistan had remained a centre of attraction for domestic and foreign tourists and an international magazines were witness of tourism sector.

He said new sites and destinations were being introduced for promotion of tourism in KP, adding our country was best place for foreign investment after restoration of law and order and CPEC.

The Minister said oversees Pakistani were a great asset of the country and their role in national economy and development was praised worthy, adding PTI Govt would facilitate to oversees Pakistanis on max level.

He invited oversees community to invest in their own country, adding the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking keen interest to attract foreign investment in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said KP was a most suitable and ideal provinces for investment especially in hydel, electricity and tourism projects due to its terrain.

He said merger of erstwhile FATA with KP was a big challenge that had been successfully addressed by the PTI government.

Shaukat said the first year of PTI Govt was highly tough because the country's kitty was empty and loans were taken for payments of huge loans taken by the past rulers. He said today the economy was brought back on track and the current account's deficit had decreased which was a matter of great satisfaction.

The Minister said civil and military leadership were on one page and Dharna politics against PTI government were flopped.

He said people wanted accountability of corrupt ones but the corrupt elements go abroad on the pretext of medical grounds and these so called ill people are enjoying meal with their friends and relatives in hotels in a pleasant environment in London today.

He said there was no room for corrupt elements in Pakistan and people would chase corrupt ones whenever they go.

Sehat Insaf Cards were being launched from next month in the province including merged areas and people welfare BRT project would be completed in three months that would transforms transport sector in Peshawar.

To another question, he said PMLN leader Rana Sanaullah was released by the court and evidences would come after starting of trial.