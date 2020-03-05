UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Creative Art And Pakistani Women Writers" Seminar At PAL Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:46 PM

In connection with International Women Day, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a seminar titled " Creative Art and Pakistani Female Writers " on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :In connection with International Women Day, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a seminar titled " Creative Art and Pakistani Female Writers " on Friday.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Inter Provincial Coordination, Saima Nadeem is likely to be the chief Guest on the occasion.

Famous writer Dr Shaista Nuzhat and Dr Naheed Qamar will preside the day-long seminar to highlight the contributions of creative writing of female writers since independence, an official of PAL said here Monday.

They will highlight the contribution of literature and women writers to bring about positive changes in the society.

The seminar is being aimed to highlight importance and struggle of female writers, importance of women in society, influence and issues that affect them.

Women writers, linguists, research scholars and academics will participate in the seminar to exchange their research work and developments in their particular field.

Chairman PAL Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk, Literary personalities and poets would attend the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Independence Women

Recent Stories

Altering territory of IOJK, a grave violation of i ..

8 minutes ago

Turkish Prosecutors Ask for Acquittal for 5 Suspec ..

38 seconds ago

European stocks diverge at open

40 seconds ago

Beijing hospital confirms nervous system infection ..

14 minutes ago

Rain related incidents in KP claims five lives

14 minutes ago

China uses stem cell therapy to treat severe COVID ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.