"Creative Art And Pakistani Women Writers" Seminar At PAL Tomorrow

In connection with International Women Day, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a seminar titled " Creative Art and Pakistani Female Writers " on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :In connection with International Women Day, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a seminar titled " Creative Art and Pakistani Female Writers " on Friday.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Inter Provincial Coordination, Saima Nadeem is likely to be the chief Guest on the occasion.

Famous writer Dr Shaista Nuzhat and Dr Naheed Qamar will preside the day-long seminar to highlight the contributions of creative writing of female writers since independence, an official of PAL said here Monday.

They will highlight the contribution of literature and women writers to bring about positive changes in the society.

The seminar is being aimed to highlight importance and struggle of female writers, importance of women in society, influence and issues that affect them.

Women writers, linguists, research scholars and academics will participate in the seminar to exchange their research work and developments in their particular field.

Chairman PAL Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk, Literary personalities and poets would attend the seminar.