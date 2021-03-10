Creative artists can replace political phobia on television: Zartaj

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said political phobia completely dominated the television, which could be replaced by artists' creative talent to promote the country's unique and diverse culture.

Most of the media channels were focussing on politics in total disregard to the entertainment content depriving the national talent of opportunities to flourish, she said addressing the prize distribution ceremony at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), of Punjab Talent Hunt 2021 Competitions held at the Rawalpindi Division level.

Zartaj said there was lack of quality artists in the country due to lack of opportunities and the government would provide all possible facilitation in that regard.

She hoped that the Punjab Talent Hunt would help produce new artists with creative abilities.

The judges of various categories were given appreciation certificates including Professor Baqir Waseem, Prof Nasim Ahmed and compere Maryam Motiwala in the category of Literature and poetry, and others in various categories.

In the category of literature/short story first position was taken by Moattar Nida, second by Asmat Shehzad and Arisha Noor stood third.

In literature/poetry, Haseeb Ali stood first, Mohsin Zafar second and Aqsa Nasir got third position.

In the category of painting, first position was achieved by Umme Salma, second by Abdul Hadi and third by Shamsa Kanwal.

In craft competition, Maryam Nawaz stood first and Maryam Zulfiqar third.

In musical instrument category, Susheel Sagar got first, Sunil David second and Sunil Shakir got third positions.

In singing category, Sagar Abbass stood first, Muhammad Kumail second and Ghulam Raza third.

In the last category of short stories, Aneel Ahmed achieved first, Abdul Rehman second and Hafsa Sabeen third positions.

The winning participants were awarded cash prizes by the minister.