Creative Talent Contest-2021 Kicks Off In Twin Cities

Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A 'Creative Talent Contest-2021' has begun in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, providing an opportunity to denizens to show their literary prowess while staying at home during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

January 25 was the deadline for submitting articles, essays and poems to the department of libraries of local administration in two languages (urdu or English), said its senior official on Friday.

Talking to APP, she said an advertisement had been appeared in the national dailies to inform public about the required topics of their literary work.

The official stressed that the topic of essay was 'importance of knowledge in transforming our lives', whereas painting and sketching should depict, especially in times of coronavirus pandemic and theme for poem was 'stay at home'.

She urged residents of both the cities to take part in the contest and get recognition for your skills and creativity.

The official warned that plagiarism would lead to disqualification from the competition, adding it was a pure competition and only unique ideas would be acceptable.

Top three winners would get prizes and certificate, she noted \395

