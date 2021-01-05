UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Creative Talent Contest-2021 To Kick Off From Jan 11

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

Creative Talent Contest-2021 to kick off from Jan 11

A week-long 'Creative Talent Contest-2021' will begin from January 11 in the Federal Capital, providing an opportunity to youth to participate in literary activities while staying at home during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A week-long 'Creative Talent Contest-2021' will begin from January 11 in the Federal Capital, providing an opportunity to youth to participate in literary activities while staying at home during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative was being taken by the capital administration under its 'Islamabad Reads Campaign', launched by the Chief Commissioner Office recently to promote literary activities in the city.

Giving details about the contest, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Director General Syeda Shafaq Hashmi said the participants of contest would be encouraged to send articles, essays and poems in two languages (urdu or English).

She said there was another category under which the youth would be encouraged to submit their art work (painting and sketching), depicting 'Hope and Serenity' during the times of coronavirus pandemic.

Adding further, she said essays' topics should be based on socio-economic issues of the country, while theme of poems was 'stay at home'.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, she said department of libraries would receive entries till January 11 at the Chief Commissioner Office for all of three categories.

She urged the capital denizens to take part in the contest and get recognition for your skills and creativity.

Explaining the conditions of the contest, Shafaq said it was a pure competition and only unique ideas would be acceptable. Plagiarism would lead to disqualification from the competition, she stressed. Top three winners would get prizes and certificate, she noted.

Related Topics

Islamabad Lead January All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Judge awards death sentence in murder case

1 second ago

Punjab law minister brief Prime Minister on legisl ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Says US Actions 'Root Cause' of Iran Resumi ..

3 minutes ago

Father,son shot dead near Badin

3 minutes ago

Senate passes resolution unanimously condemning ar ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan business community stands with Kashmiris ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.