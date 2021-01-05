Creative Talent Contest-2021 to kick off from Jan 11

A week-long 'Creative Talent Contest-2021' will begin from January 11 in the Federal Capital, providing an opportunity to youth to participate in literary activities while staying at home during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic

The initiative was being taken by the capital administration under its 'Islamabad Reads Campaign', launched by the Chief Commissioner Office recently to promote literary activities in the city.

Giving details about the contest, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Director General Syeda Shafaq Hashmi said the participants of contest would be encouraged to send articles, essays and poems in two languages (urdu or English).

She said there was another category under which the youth would be encouraged to submit their art work (painting and sketching), depicting 'Hope and Serenity' during the times of coronavirus pandemic.

Adding further, she said essays' topics should be based on socio-economic issues of the country, while theme of poems was 'stay at home'.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, she said department of libraries would receive entries till January 11 at the Chief Commissioner Office for all of three categories.

She urged the capital denizens to take part in the contest and get recognition for your skills and creativity.

Explaining the conditions of the contest, Shafaq said it was a pure competition and only unique ideas would be acceptable. Plagiarism would lead to disqualification from the competition, she stressed. Top three winners would get prizes and certificate, she noted.