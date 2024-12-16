Open Menu

Creativity Must Be Inspired Among Youths To Overcome Unemployment Issue: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Experts during a photography workshop stressed the need to inspire creativity among the youth and said that it was imperative to bring out their hidden abilities and capabilities in addition to overcoming the issue of unemployment.

The Department of Arts & Design Faculty of Arts & Humanities, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), organized a two-day photography workshop aiming at enhancing students' photography skills and nurture their creative talents. In his message, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan highlighted the significance of skill-based workshops and said that such initiatives helped students discover and sharpen their hidden talents in addition to enable them to contribute in the uplift of the country.

He said that recently, the university had established the Faculty of Arts & Humanities to produce skilled manpower and tangible research work in the field. In this connection, the Waris Shah Chair was also set up to conduct research work and disseminate the pearls of wisdom of the great Sufi poet, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities Dr. Shazia Ramzan said that effective photography skill was an art that preserved moments, culture and eras forever besides reminding us our great heritage. In the era of information technology, artistes are massively earning through freelancing etc, she added

She also highlighted the importance of photography in capturing meaningful moments and developing a creative perspective among students.

Dr. Fareha Ghaffar urged the students to take full advantage of the opportunity and learn maximum out of it. This workshop would not only help the students polish their photography skills but also encourage new students to convert their passion of photography into profession, she added.

Sajawal Fareed, a graduate of UAF, conducted the workshop and apprised the students about basics of photography. The workshop attracted a large number of participants, faculty and management.

