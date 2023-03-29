ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday credited Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for removal of Pakistan from the European Union (EU)'s list of high risk countries which posed significant threats to the European Union's financial system.

In a series of tweets, she said the good news in the current scenario was that the European Union had removed Pakistan from the list of high-risk countries.

"After this important development, exporters and traders will not face any obstacles. The credit for this commercial and diplomatic success goes to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari," she added.

Senator Rehman said since 2018, Pakistan was included in the list of high-risk countries of the EU.

"Pakistan's economy, exporters and traders had to face losses due to being in the list of high-risk countries. On the one hand, we are engaged in efforts to correct the damaged economy we inherited. On the other hand, a blue-eyed (Imran Khan) has created instability and chaos in the country," Sherry Rehman said.

He (Khan) has created an impression that the biggest problem of the country and the people was not the economy but the personal politics of this blue-eyed, she added.

"Khan is constantly trying to maintain economic instability but we will not let his ambitions succeed," Sherry Rehman added.